Film Fest presents ‘Jimi Hendrix: Live in Maui’ premiere Feb. 4-9

The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of the award-winning music concert documentary “Jimi Hendrix: Live in Maui” showing Feb. 4-9 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Music Film and seen for the first time in cinemas around the word, “Jimi Hendrix: Live In Maui” chronicles Jimi Hendrix’s storied 1970 visit to Maui, his performance on the dormant lower crater of the Haleakala volcano on the island and how the band became ensnared with the ill-fated Rainbow Bridge movie produced by their controversial manager Michael Jeffery.

This critically acclaimed documentary incorporates never before released original performance footage and new interviews with firsthand participants and key players such as Billy Cox, Eddie Kramer, and Warner Bros. executives.





The film presents Hendrix, joined by bassist Billy Cox and drummer Mitch Mitchell at the height of his powers, playing flawlessly against a stunning natural backdrop.

Included are breathtaking renditions of “Foxey Lady,” “Purple Haze,” and Voodoo Child (Slight Return),” as well as then-unreleased songs like “Dolly Dagger” and “Freedom” that showcased the new direction Hendrix was moving toward.

Showtimes will be 7 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Monday, Feb. 4, 5 and 7; and 4 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 8 and 9.





Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. SR 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.

An additional showing

“Monday Movies on Main” will feature the Cottonwood premiere of “Jimi Hendrix: Live in Maui” on Monday, Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. at Old Town Center for the Arts.

Information provided by SIFF.