It’s One Big Lovefest at Rowe Fine Art Gallery

It goes without saying that it’s all about love in February, but the owners of Rowe Fine Art Gallery take it one step further by also dedicating the month to appreciation, both to their clients and artists.

“We love our artists, and we are so grateful that they feel such a connection with the people who are purchasing their art and appreciating their talent,” says Monica Rowe. “Last year was a wonderful year for our gallery and our artists, which just validates their efforts and the passion they put into their work.”

On Friday, February 4, from 4 to 7 p.m., Rowe Fine Art Gallery shows its appreciation to its clients and artists during Lovefest. If you have ever purchased a Ken Rowe sculpture or a piece of art from Rowe Fine Art Gallery, you are invited to stop by that evening – and all month – for a special sweet treat. Some of the gallery’s artists will be on hand to thank collectors in person as well as talk about their creative process and the pieces they have planned for 2022.

“I think we’ve been so fortunate to have the nicest clients,” continues Monica. “Our artists’ work winds up in incredible homes and businesses – Ken and I have had the opportunity to see that firsthand. Over the past 12 years that we’ve been in business, we’ve seen people moved to tears when they see the artwork in our gallery. What an amazing power, for our artists, to elicit that reaction. And how honored are we to be stewards of these masterpieces.”

If you’ve never made a purchase from Rowe Fine Art Gallery, with Valentine’s Day right around the corner, now is the time to acquaint yourself with the art destination and discover the perfect gift. The gallery offers jewelry by artists Liam Herbert and Jennifer Inge, while Ken and Monica like to think of their ever-changing selection of paintings and sculptures as jewelry for your home. Represented painters include Julie T. Chapman, Dane Chinnock, Kim Diment, Jen Farnsworth, Lynn Heil, John Rasberry and Amy Ringholz. Enjoy sculptures from Shirley Eichten Albrecht, Kim Kori, Alvin Marshall, Erik Petersen, Joel Petersen, Ken Rowe, Jason Scull and Joshua Tobey.

It’s one big lovefest at Rowe Gallery in February. Come join in!

Rowe Fine Art Gallery represents traditional and contemporary southwestern artists. The gallery, located under the bell tower in Patio de las Campanas at Tlaquepaque Arts & Shopping Village, is open Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, call 928-282-8877, visit rowegallery.com, or find us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.