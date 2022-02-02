Jennifer Batten & Pat Yadon to rock Sound Bites Grill

Get set Sedona for the return of Jennifer Batten (former guitarist for Michael Jackson) to the Sound Bites Grill Celebrity Room on Saturday, Feb. 5, from 7 to 9 p.m.

This perennial rocker will be joined by vocalist Pat Yadon and together they will heat up the night with one hot-rocking tune after another featuring Batton’s sizzling guitar work and Yadon’s powerful vocals.

Batten rose from the guitar underground as the guitar magazines promptly began chronicling her savvy musicianship and highly original approach to the electric guitar.

A major turning point came when she was selected from over one hundred guitarists to play in Michael Jackson’s band which toured the world over a ten-year period supporting his multi-million record setting CD’s: Bad, HIStory and Dangerous. She also appeared with Jackson in the Superbowl XXVI half time show airing to 80 nations (1.5 billion people). This was the largest TV viewing audience in history.

During the off time between Jackson’s tours Jennifer released two solo CD’s Above, Below, and Beyond and Momentum, both of which caught the ear of British guitar icon Jeff Beck who asked her to join his band shortly after the HIStory tour wrapped up in the spring of 1998.

They joined forces for three years on the CD’s Who Else, and You Had It Coming which were both supported by world tours.

Yadon started playing drums at age 12 and two years later was playing in local Southern Oregon clubs. Also singing background vocals in various bands he soon learned that he had a vocal gift which undeniably stood out. Throughout his journey as a drummer he was being asked to sing more and more until ultimately, he transitioned into a front man. He holds an AA degree in

He is an accomplished songwriter with three original CD’s to his credit. His first solo CD, Sensible Nonsense, featured a single I’ll Always Love You which received considerable airplay.

As lead singer for Jennifer Batten and Full Steam, Pat delivers a high energy powerful original tone, seasoned with years of experience and dedication. Graced with inspiring recognition from colleagues, clients, and fans alike, he’s often praised as a Top North West area talent.

On Wednesday, Feb. 2, from 5 to 7 p.m., it’s Wineaux Wednesday, presided over by local favorite Patrick Ki on ukulele and guitar. A consummate professional, Ki creates the perfect backdrop for an evening of great dining paired with fine wine tasting.

On Thursday, Feb. 3, from 6 to 9 p.m., it’s “Chill on the Hill” featuring the talented Eric Miller, with Adrial Zang on percussion. Both Zang and Miller are seasoned professionals that truly enjoy sharing a stage. The music they play is all about chilling and staying cool no matter how hot things get.

On Saturday, Feb. 4, from 6 to 9 p.m., it’s the Mother Road Trio bringing home the Blues.

Sound Bites Grill is located at 101 North S.R. 89A, Sedona AZ 86336.

Please call 928-282-2713 for more information or visit soundbitesgrill.com to make reservations.