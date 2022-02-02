From landscapes to aliens and everything in between, Jim Todd has led a creative life.

Todd began studying oil painting from his father at the young age of 10. He continued his private studies from other instructors throughout his teenage years and won numerous awards for his paintings. He exhibited his work in dozens of shows throughout the United States and received more than 50 awards during his early career. Of special note, in 1992, Todd received the Artist of the Year award presented by the greater St. Louis Art Association. In 1999, Todd was chosen as one of the top 100 artists for the Arts in the Park’s National Art Competition.

Todd studied commercial art in college while continuing to develop his fascination and talent with oil painting. After college, he established his career in commercial illustration. During his long career, Todd worked for clients such as Disney, Activision, Mattel, Microsoft Games, to name a few. Todd created everything from 3D cockpits for Microsoft Flight Simulator to a Death Star for Lucas Arts.

In 2011, Todd retired from full-time illustration and returned to fine art. However, today, he finds himself still enjoying working on freelance illustrations while he continues his work in fine art. In 2020, because of his traveling, Jim began looking for a medium that is more portable than oil painting. This is when he came across colored pencils.



Never having touched a colored pencil before, Todd said, “I am thoroughly enjoying learning this new medium. As an artist, it is necessary to push ourselves out of our comfort zone and try new things. I feel very satisfied with my new work. My creativity is constantly evolving as new experiences enhance my imagination.”

Todd lives and works at his home-studio in the Village of Oak Creek. His work is shown in both private and corporate collections. Find out more at JimToddArtist.com.

Join the Jerome Artists’ Cooperative Gallery in presenting “Jim Todd: A Creative Life” a featured member-artist show where a reception for the artist will be held during Jerome’s “Roam in Jerome” event (formerly known as Jerome’s First Saturday art walk) on Saturday, Feb 5 5-8 p.m. Snacks and refreshments will be served. Masks may be required. The show runs through March 29. The Jerome Co-op is located on the ground floor of the old Hotel Jerome at 502 Main St. Shuttles are available for “Roam in Jerome.”

The gallery is currently accepting new applications for membership.