Kathi Belucci & Kris Baldwin perform free concert at Camp Verde Community Library

Thursday, Feb. 3, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Camp Verde Community Library hosts a special performance from the combined talents of Kathi Bellucci and Kris Baldwin.

Even though they have divergent musical backgrounds they are collaborating for this performance to entertain you with an evening of eclectic musical selections incorporating voice, guitar, bass, stand-up bass and ukulele. A splendid time is guaranteed for all.

Kathi Bellucci is a lifelong musician. Her professional career began after she earned degrees in music. Classically trained in voice and piano, she worked on stage in opera, concert, and musical theater. During this time she developed a love for private teaching and has been a popular technical trainer and vocal coach ever since.

Since relocating to the Verde Valley from New York, Kathi has been exploring diverse ways to reach others through music. With a variety of musical styles as wide as her vocal range, she will entertain with something for everyone.

Kris Baldwin was born in the United Kingdom and was deported to the Canadian Colonies as a lumberjack in training. He graduated from the University of Winnipeg with a double major in Creative Face Painting and Competitive Hopscotch. He was also the Captain of the Marcel Marceau Debating Club. Kris has had a lifelong interest in musical performance - with or without an audience. His motto: Have Bass - Will Travel

As a Snowbird, Kris is grateful for the opportunity to perform in the Verde Valley and is always the consummate entertainer.

Camp Verde Community Library is located just off of Montezuma Castle Highway at 130 Black Bridge Road, Camp Verde. For more information about this or any other library program, visit the library’s website at cvlibrary.org or call 554-8391.

