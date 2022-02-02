Obituary: Aneita J. Ayers
Aneita J. Ayers
1932 - 2022
Aneita J. Ayers, a long time resident of the Verde Valley both in Cottonwood and Camp Verde, Arizona passed away January 10, 2022 in Phoenix.
She was born April 3, 1932 in Hobart, Oklahoma. She had many accomplishments in her life. She became a pilot and flew with the 99’s in California. She started a successful land planning business with a good friend, Shirley Renner, that was called Renner and Staton. She also created the Heritage House Museum in which she showcased her huge collection of depression glass.
The depression glass museum was located in Prescott, Arizona in the 1980’s.
She was working on a children’s museum of toys up until she needed to go into assisted-living in 2018.
She was preceded in death by her youngest daughter Tamara Bayless.
She is survived by her daughters Deborah Dykstra of Camp Verde and Jennifer Burcham of Austin, Texas, she had eight grandchildren and many great-grandchildren, two of which are named Everly. Another irony in her unique and unusual life, was that her youngest brother Danny died on the same day.
She will be missed. They both will be missed. The family would like it to be noted that this was not a Covid death.
Condolences may be shared at buelerfuneralhome.com.
Information provided by Bueler Funeral Home.
- Motorists in critical condition after multi-vehicle crash
- UPDATE: Driver in critical condition after 4-vehicle crash
- Man arrested after fatal hit-and-run in Cornville
- 1 hurt in Mingus Ave. rollover
- YCSO identifies victim of Cornville hit-and-run fatality
- Obituary: Eddie Ray Martinez
- Bank of America burglars may get away with crime in one more year
- CV woman in court on theft charges
- Verde Search & Rescue volunteer dies in Texas accident
- Obituary: James “Casey” Rooney
- Motorists in critical condition after multi-vehicle crash
- Man arrested after fatal hit-and-run in Cornville
- UPDATE: Driver in critical condition after 4-vehicle crash
- Officials eject all Mingus fans during soccer game
- Camp Verde detective hired to be chief for northern California tribal police
- Mobile Home Depot opens in Cottonwood
- 1 hurt in Mingus Ave. rollover
- Cottonwood Police investigate drive-by shooting, reward offered
- YCSO identifies victim of Cornville hit-and-run fatality
- Obituary: Eddie Ray Martinez
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: