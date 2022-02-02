OFFERS
Obituary: Aneita J. Ayers

Originally Published: February 2, 2022 11:10 a.m.

1932 - 2022

Aneita J. Ayers, a long time resident of the Verde Valley both in Cottonwood and Camp Verde, Arizona passed away January 10, 2022 in Phoenix.

She was born April 3, 1932 in Hobart, Oklahoma. She had many accomplishments in her life. She became a pilot and flew with the 99’s in California. She started a successful land planning business with a good friend, Shirley Renner, that was called Renner and Staton. She also created the Heritage House Museum in which she showcased her huge collection of depression glass.

The depression glass museum was located in Prescott, Arizona in the 1980’s.

She was working on a children’s museum of toys up until she needed to go into assisted-living in 2018.

She was preceded in death by her youngest daughter Tamara Bayless.

She is survived by her daughters Deborah Dykstra of Camp Verde and Jennifer Burcham of Austin, Texas, she had eight grandchildren and many great-grandchildren, two of which are named Everly. Another irony in her unique and unusual life, was that her youngest brother Danny died on the same day.

She will be missed. They both will be missed. The family would like it to be noted that this was not a Covid death.

Condolences may be shared at buelerfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by Bueler Funeral Home.

