Obituary: Angela Faye Figy

Angela Faye Figy

1953 - 2022

Angela Faye Figy, 68, passed January 20, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona. She was born October 2, 1953 in Indianapolis, Indiana to George Albert and Faye Maxine (Fletcher) Weathers. Angela grew up in Southern California with brothers Kevin and Danny, graduating from Los Angeles High School.





Her favorite youth activities included hanging at Santa Monica Pier, the beach, roller skating and disco dancing.

Angela moved to Cottonwood, Arizona in 1987 with daughter Amber.



She met and married Brad Figy in 1987. They have one daughter Brianna.



Angela lived in Cottonwood the remainder of her life. She was involved in local churches, ministries, and youth activities, including the annual Harvest Festival, Christmas Choir, House of Ruth, numerous worship teams, women’s ministries and youth ministries.



Her favorite hobbies included swimming, doing nails with her daughters, baking, crochet and hanging with youth. She loved fishing and was an avid outdoorswoman.



MOST OF ALL SHE LOVED FAMILY.



She is survived by Her Beloved Husband of 33 years, Brad; daughters, Amber Inlow (Craig) and Brianna Figy (Mallory); grandchildren, Isabel, Hudson, Cash, Alabama, Allie and Jaeden; brothers, George Kevin Weathers and Daniel Santillian; and sister, Sally Tylman.



REST IN PEACE MY LOVE.



A Celebration of Her Life was held Friday, January 28, 2022 at the Clarkdale Gazebo.

