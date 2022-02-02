Obituary: B. Ann Schmidt

Beverley Ann Schmidt

1931 - 2022

Born Beverley Ann Swall, November 24, 1931 in Tulare, California, Ann was the first female child to be born in three generations. She was a special gift to the world and gave back to the world so many gifts.





Ann was destined to be special from the day she was born. As a young girl, Beverley decided to go by her middle name, Ann.



1950s





Ann met the love of her life, Raymond Schmidt on a blind date. They became Ray and Ann Schmidt, getting married January 28, 1956 and together raising seven children.





1960s-1970s



During her children’s school years, she was very hands-on for school activities as well as being a Girl Scout Troop Leader and Boy Scout Den Mother. Ann provided many well-thought-out creative projects for children. She had a special gift when it came to arts and crafts.





Because of Ann, children enjoyed outdoor adventures, hiking and camping. Every summer, Ann and Ray made sure their offspring got to experience summer vacations, camping and fishing. In a station wagon pulling a tent trailer, Ray and Ann and their children pulled over, along with the whole world stopping, as man landed on the moon on July 21, 1969.



Ann Schmidt is also the reason your dog in Phoenix should be on a leash at all times. She was the catalyst in getting that law passed. Ann was also active in Block Watch. She enjoyed civic duties, knocking on strangers’ doors to register voters and serving as a poll worker, all while raising seven children and growing beautiful passion flowers in the backyard.





1980s-1990s



As her seven children entered adulthood with jobs and children of their own, Ann began her professional career working for the City of Phoenix Police Department and then the Parks and Recreation Department before retiring.





2000s-2010s



That decade was especially tough, with Ann and Ray losing two daughters to breast cancer.



Ann, along with Ray, became advocates for breast cancer research. Again, the ever-talented Ann created a delicate flower with a pink bow on a safety pin, handcrafting thousands of pins. Ann, with Ray at her side, would greet and cheer thousands of walkers at numerous events year-after-year. Walkers supporting breast cancer research began to look for the two of them, trading hugs for Ann’s flowers. Every single flower was a simple gift of love and support to each of them.



2010s-2022



For Ann and her beloved husband Ray, life still included being of service. First Camp Verde, being on call to help people with community resources, then alternating between Sun City and Payson, volunteering time serving lunches to the homeless in downtown Phoenix, to making recycled grocery bags into mats for the homeless while living in Payson.





Ann was all about family, immediate as well as extended. She devoted her life to researching genealogy long before computers and the Internet. Her travels with Ray were numerous and fun filled, exploring how the family tree came to be. Attending family reunions every 2-3 years became a way of life. She treasured birthday lunches with her grandchildren.



2022



While Ray was watching the football game, and getting ready to make her dinner, Ann was quietly napping, and peacefully passed away. Ray lost his wife, Ann, after 65 years of marriage and their life together, on January 22, 2022.



What happens after you die? You are missed by all who had the honor and privilege to know and love you. Goodbye sweet wife, loving mother, affectionate grandmother, neighbor and friend. Rest in peace Ann.



She was preceded in death by her daughters Kathy and Karla. She is survived by her husband Ray, her children Kary, Steve, Joe, Karol and Kelly, and 11 grandchildren.





A private funeral mass for the family has been scheduled. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Society of St. Vincent de Paul, P.O. Box 13600, Phoenix AZ 85002 in Ann’s memory.

Condolences may be shared at menkefuneralhome.com.



