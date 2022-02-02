OFFERS
Obituary: Phil Thomas Williams II

Originally Published: February 2, 2022 11:08 a.m.

1950 - 2022

Phil Thomas Williams II, age 72, passed away January 27, 2022, in Camp Verde, Arizona.

Phil was born February 16, 1950 in Indiana, Indianapolis (Marion County).

Phil was preceded in death by his father, Paul Thomas Williams, mother, Marilyn Alberta Brown and brother, Kevin Thomas Williams.

Phil is survived by his step-mother, Yolanda O. Williams; daughter, Mishael Salinas, son, Phil Thomas Williams III (Carrie); brother, Paul Thomas Williams II, sister, Betty Lynn Sheafer, sister, Gina Cortes (Jesus), brother, Richard Thomas Williams (Sandee), sister, Susan Marie Lelusche (Mark); five grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Phil graduated from Paw Paw High School in Illinois.

He moved to Camp Verde, Arizona in the late 1980’s. He was an entrepreneur early in his life and then a Restaurant Manager for many years, before retiring.

Phil loved living in Camp Verde, Arizona and being outdoors when he could.

Services will be held at Bueler Camp Verde Funeral Home, 143 W. Arnold Street, in the afternoon of February 3, 2022.

Condolences and service information may be shared at www.buelerfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by Bueler Funeral Home.

