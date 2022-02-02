Old Town Center announces February 2022 Concert Season

Old Town Center for the Arts has lined up renowned performers from around the United States and right here in Arizona for our February Concert schedule.

Just in time for Valentine’s we start the month with a laugh when Zenprov Comedy takes the stage. One of the most virtuosic and talented guitarists, Anthony Mazzella follows in an amazing solo concert. We finish the month with Dave Stamey, a nationally acclaimed cowboy singer/songwriter. Here’s a brief description of some of our upcoming concerts and events at Old Town Center for the Arts in February.

Zenprov Comedy

Addicted to Love and Laughs

Saturday, Feb. 12, 7 p.m.

Is laughter the ultimate aphrodisiac? Find out at Zenprov Comedy’s “Addicted to Love & Laughs” improv show on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. With the help of audience members, the troupe will explore relationships, dating and dysfunction through the lenses of both truth and comedy. They’ll be doing their own version of The Dating Game from the 1970s, an improvised Soap Opera and many original games, including an audience favorite where actors reenact a couple’s first date by playing their friends, family and jealous exes. Romance is in the air! And it smells funny. Zenprov will also be joined on stage by a Second City alum and a belly dancer.

Anthony Mazzella in Concert

Saturday, Feb. 19, 7 p.m.

Anthony Mazzella combines passion with virtuosic playing technique to create a truly unique instrumental guitar performance. His relationship to the guitar reveals a deep connection to music and to spirit. Beyond entertainment Anthony’s execution of original songs and interpretations of some of the world’s most beloved ‘guitar hero’ songs create a timeless performance, giving listeners and fans an emotional and memorable experience.

Anthony’s original guitar music is composed with a fusion of world influences consisting of acoustic and electric finger-style, classical, flamenco, jazz, funk, R&B, Celtic, ambient, rock, medieval & near-eastern styles.

Dave Stamey in Concert

Renowned Cowboy Entertainer

Saturday, Feb. 26, 7 pm

2015 Entertainer of the Year (Western Music Association) and 2015 Best Solo Western Musician (True West Magazine), Dave Stamey will perform at the Old Town Center for the Arts, Saturday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m.

Stamey has been a cowboy, a mule packer, a dude wrangler, and is now one of the most popular Western entertainers working today. He finds he prefers delighting audiences across the country more than being stomped on by angry horses. Drawing on his own experiences, Dave Stamey will perform songs and stories about living and working in the west.

Through the Western Music Association, he has also won Songwriter of the Year 5 times and is a 6 time winner of Male Performer of the Year. Cowboys and Indians Magazine calls Dave the “Charlie Russell of Western Music”. Dave’s music is fresh, spellbinding and fun for the whole family. Some say his genre is “contemporary western music”. But definitely not “country” as this fun and soulful music sparks joy in the heart of audiences who live and/or love to experience the “West”.

Tickets are available online at www.showtix4u.com or in Cottonwood at Mysterium and In Sedona, you can find tickets at The Mary D. Fisher Theater. For ticket prices and more information about these and other upcoming events, visit OldTownCenter.org, or call Elena Bullard at 928-634-0940.

Information provided by OTCA.