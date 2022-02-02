Village Gallery shows art of Peggy Doiga

The Village Gallery of Local Artists features the amazing artwork of Peggy Doig during the month of February 2022.

Doig shares the wordless essence of the person, place, creature or flora using traditional artist tools of pigments in oil, canvas and woods. Her images are available in a variety of sizes of prints as well as greeting cards. The Gallery will be open until 8PM on Friday, Feb. 4, to celebrate First Friday.

Doig stated she has always been an artist. “I delighted others with my hand fashioned art as a child and even caused turmoil when I painted my bedroom walls with my watercolor set,” she said. “Over this lifetime I have had a number of identities, forensic scientist, corporate manager, hippy wanderer, energy worker, wife and mother but one identity has always been there: an artist. My artist expressed itself freely as a child, lurked in the background in early adult life and now is allowed full expression.”

Doig states her purpose is to express the essence of the divine spirit that threads itself through all living things. “True art creation comes from transcendence beyond time and space where all our higher Selves meet in understanding and pure light. That is why works of art through time have an enduring fascination for us all. I am humbled and honored whenever this Spirit moves through me to create art that moves another, expressing a quality of our divinity beyond words… There is no end to developing art skills, it is a constant journey and full of surprises.”

Doig honed her skills at the Austin Museum of Art, Abernathy Arts Center and Spruill Center for the Arts in Atlanta, and began to sell her art at Hummingbird Lane Gallery, Spruill Art Gallery, Unity Christ Center, Limelight Gallery, Art Space International and accepted commissions worldwide. Since moving to Sedona in 2007 she has taught and participated in shows and displays her art at Sedona Arts Center and the Village Gallery. Her art lives in private collections throughout the world.

“If you are an artist you know it. You are driven to create at all odds. Images bang around in your thoughts and dreams tripping over one another to be born. My best images come from deep meditation where my mind goes beyond thoughts and images are gifted to me. You are not quite sure who should be created first and it changes every moment. I have come to realize I do not have to control the process or even know what the final artwork will look like. It is so true that ‘a painting is never finished-it simply stops in interesting places’ [P.Gardner]. My opinions and judgment never helped how the artworks were appreciated by others. I am merely the conduit creating, temporarily enjoying the art till it finds its home. To have an artwork in your space that flutters and winks and reminds you of your mystical nature and soothes you in times of stress is a worthy companion to have.”

Doig and her husband have made the Village of Oak Creek their home since 2007. “Sedona is a place we both love because of the nature and wildlife.” Doig has a profound love and respect for animals. “Along the way I discovered how smart, loving and mystical nature, animals, humans and Spirits can be. I am inspired to share the magic of animals because when I look into the eyes of an animal I do not see an animal. I see a living being. I see a friend.”

The Village Gallery is located at 6512 SR 179 in the Village of Oak Creek at the Cortez roundabout. Please stop by to see Doig’s spectacular work and enjoy the work of 40 other local artists. The Gallery is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Information provided by Village Gallery of Local Artists.