OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Smart Source Coupons Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sun, Feb. 06
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

COVID-19 update: Moderna officially OK’d

Originally Published: February 6, 2022 12:15 a.m.

COTTONWOOD - This week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved a second COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine has been known as the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine; the approved vaccine will be marked as Spikevax for the prevention of COVID-19 in individuals 18 years of age and older.

Cottonwood Fire Department’s COVID-testing event came to an end Wednesday and received thanks from the Yavapai County Community Health Services Department for “their crucial assistance in providing community testing opportunities in the Verde Valley the last couple months. Providing testing in the Verde Valley was vital during the new wave of the Omicron variant, and Cottonwood Fire ensured access.”

The county has tested 134,001 residents for COVID-19 in the past 6 months, and there have been 45,873 positive cases and 1,087 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. Yavapai Regional Medical Center reports 67 COVID patients while Verde Valley Medical Center has 24 and the VA reports five.

The county’s Verde Valley testing sites for COVID-19 are at 300 S. Willard St. in Cottonwood and 1298 W Finnie Flat Road in Camp Verde. This is the PCR test currently, with rapid test coming soon. The sites are open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News