Obituary: David Andrews
David Andrews
1929 - 2022
David Andrews, Clarkdale-Jerome Lions Past President, passed away at 92.
David Andrews peacefully entered eternal life with our Lord January 9, 2022, joining his loving wives, Alice and Margaret, and grandson Adam. He is survived by son Dennis Andrews of Prescott, daughter Diane Cole Stevens of Phoenix; brother, Joseph Andrews of Indiana; six grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; and many cherished relatives.
Our dad was a loving, kind man, raised in a home where the love of God and service to others was a way of life. He dedicated his life to volunteer service with Lions Club, the City of Clarkdale, and other civic services.
David was a 60-year member of Lions Club in Prescott, Scottsdale and Clarkdale-Jerome, served as AZ District Governor 21-C, and organized and ran numerous successful fund-raising events for Lions charities, including the popular Verde Canyon Train Ride and Barbecue, and the Clarkdale Antique Car Show, both of which he ran for several years. Donations in his memory are welcomed by the AZ Lions Club. Make checks payable to: Arizona Lions Vision and Hearing Foundation, note in memo line, “In memory of PDG David Andrews.” Mail to the foundation at 3124 E. Roosevelt St., Ste. 1, Phoenix, AZ 85008.
A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held in Clarkdale on Sunday, February 20, from 1:30 pm - 3:00 pm, in the Clark Memorial Clubhouse. We look forward to friends and family meeting to share their wonderful memories of David.
Information provided by the family.
