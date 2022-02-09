Esteban and Donato play Valentine’s weekend at Sound Bites Grill

It’s another great weekend of live music at Soundbites Grill this Valentine’s Day at Sound Bites, featuring Flamenco legend Esteban and master saxophonist Will Donato.

On Friday, Feb. 11, from 7 to 9 p.m., Donato, backed by prolific bassist Eddie Reddick, performs his “Art of Sax” show, a mesmerizing jazz offering bound to thrill every jazz aficionado.

A saxophonist, composer, and producer, Donato has performed with some of the best-known musicians of the groove and smooth jazz genre.

He has played with Al McKay of Earth, Wind and Fire, Richard Elliot, Bruce Conte of Tower of Power, Steve Reid of The Rippingtons, and other jazz notables like Brian Simpson, Steve Oliver, Gregg Karukas and Nick Colionne.

He has worked in the pop music genre as well - most notably with Gerald Levert, Wynonna Judd, Toni Childs and superstar Richard Marx.

He was nominated by Coachella Valley Weekly for their annual CV Music Awards in the categories of “Best Jazz Instrumentalist” and “Best Instrumental Performance and has recorded numerous albums and chart-topping hits.

On Saturday, Feb. 12, from 7 to 9 p.m., world-renowned flamenco guitarist Esteban will grace the Sound Grill Celebrity Show Room stage.

He performs with his violinist daughter Theresa Joy and a four-piece band. Together they weave a beautiful tapestry of instrumental classics that take you on a musical trip through some of the most beautiful songs ever written.

Watching him and his band play is a hypnotic experience as he journeys through the classical world of classical guitar-themed music.

Esteban began playing the guitar at the age of 10 and studied under famed classical guitarist Andres Segovia. A true prodigy, it wasn’t long before he made a name for himself in the classical guitar world.

Through the years he just keeps getting better and better as he further masters the instrument he plays so well. He has recorded and sold numerous albums and has played major venues all over the world.

Living in Sedona, Esteban and his daughter regularly perform at Sound Bites Grill, enthralling audiences with their virtuoso performances and passionate playing.

Be prepared for a musical experience you will long remember.

Sound Bites Grill is located at 101 N. SR 89A, Sedona.

Please call 928-282-2713 for more information or to make reservations. Visit SoundBitesGrill.com to book a table and learn more.

Information provided by Sound Bite Grill.