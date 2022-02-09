Law enforcement hunting for suspect after officer shot

A Verde Valley law enforcement officer was reported shot near Camp Verde, and officers from several agencies gathered to hunt for the suspect Wednesday night.

The wounded officer was flown to Deer Valley for emergency medical attention, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff's Office. Officials would not confirm what law enforcement agency the officer was attached to but said it was not a county deputy.

The incident occurred near Cherry Creek Road and State Route 260. The Conoco gas station there became a staging ground for officers from several agencies to gather for a search of the area.

According to YCSO, dispatchers were contacted at 7:45 p.m. by officers in the Verde Valley asking for assistance.

YCSO spokesperson Kristin Greene said it is not yet known what time the shooting occurred.

"It is also unknow what caused the altercation that led to the shooting," she said, and the officer's condition is unknown.

State troopers, Camp Verde Marshal's Office, Yavapai-Apache police, YCSO detectives and SWAT were among law enforcement gathered at the scene. Residents are asked to avoid the area as the search continues.