Living History at the Sedona Heritage Museum

The Sedona Heritage Museum is hosting the next in its Living History speaker series on Thursday, Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. at the Museum when Bob Erb will present “Medicine of the Civil War and Frontier Military Outposts.”

The medicine that was practiced during the Civil War and at military frontier forts such as Fort Verde was quite crude compared to today’s standards. Images that come to mind are bone cutting saws, blood covered operating tables, scary looking surgical tools, ghastly dental practices, and bloody aprons worn by doctors with little medical knowledge.

Bob Erb, Fort Verde Historic State Park’s current hospital steward, will talk about 19th-century health care, along with a display of the various surgical tools and medicines that were available during this period. He will explain how, even then, doctors were saving lives.

Erb is a long-time Arizona resident and been a history buff for as long as he can remember. He is currently a volunteer at Fort Verde Historic State Park, where he serves as the fort’s Hospital Steward, and he is a history re-enactor.

This program will be in the Museum’s historic Fruit Packing Shed, which is heated. Masks will be required. This presentation is free and open to the public.

Every year, the Sedona Heritage Museum presents a series of Living History talks. Speakers include descendants of pioneers, long-time residents with historical stories to share or other story-tellers about history. The Museum is located at 735 Jordan Road in Jordan Historical Park in Uptown Sedona and is open daily 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, call 928-282-7038.

Information provided by Sedona Heritage Museum.