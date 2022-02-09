Mortimer Farms hosts Valentine’s weekend events

Mortimer Farms in Dewey is presenting “Valentines at the Farm” Feb. 12-14.

The farm-to-table event will feature romantic instrumental entertainment and a four-course meal prepared by Arizona’s best farm chefs.

Each couple will be seated at a private table set under cover with heaters surrounding the tables. The forecast is fine, but wear layers and warm-cocktail attire.

The menu

First course: Smoked trout and red pepper bruschetta

Second course: Boston green leaf cup salad with yellow beets, goat cheese, heirloom cherry tomatoes and an herb dressing

Third course: Bacon-wrapped tenderloin accompanied by cold smoked wild prawns, Bolivian smashed purple potatoes and young carrots in a herb demi glaze.

Fourth course: Crème Brule

Reservations are Saturday 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Sunday 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. and Monday at 5:30 p.m.

Reserve tickets at MortimerFarmsAZ.com/Valentines.

Mortimer Farms is a real farm at 12907 E. SR 169 in Dewey, where pumpkins, corn, berries and veggies are grown. The farm is open to the public to enjoy, learn where your food comes from, and pick-your-own berries and produce.

Contact mortimerfarmsaz@gmail.com or 928-830-1116.