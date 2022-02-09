Movies on Main features ‘Deconstructing the Beatles: Revolver’

‘Monday Movies on Main’ will feature the Cottonwood premiere of ‘Deconstructing the Beatles: Revolver’ on Monday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. at Old Town Center for the Arts.

This is a must for any Beatles fan.

In ‘Deconstructing The Beatles: Revolver,’ composer/producer Scott Freiman takes Beatles fans young and old into the studio with The Beatles as they create their seminal 1966 album, ‘Revolver.’

In many music polls, “Revolver” is rated the top album of all time. The 1966 album launched a period of studio experimentation for The Beatles that coincided with their decision to stop performing live. With memorable songs, such as ‘Eleanor Rigby,’ ‘Yellow Submarine,’ and ‘Tomorrow Never Knows,’ The Beatles pushed popular music to a place it had never been before.

‘Deconstructing the Beatles: Revolver’ explores the groundbreaking production techniques that went into creating this landmark piece of music history. In addition to many of the tracks from Revolver, Freiman will also explore the creation of two other songs recorded during the same time period, ‘Paperback Writer’ and ‘Rain.’

Freiman conducts an educational journey into the creative process of The Beatles performances and recording sessions.

Freiman combines his love of The Beatles with his experience as a composer, producer and engineer to deliver unique educational lectures about the creative process of The Beatles. He moves past the personalities of the four Beatles to uncover the reasons why their music continues to be loved by millions.

Freiman’s multimedia presentations transport his audiences into Abbey Road Studio with anecdotes about The Beatles’ recording sessions, allowing fans to experience the evolution of The Beatles’ groundbreaking albums and songs.

‘Movies on Main’ is a partnership between Old Town Center for the Arts and Sedona International Film Festival. Tickets are $12 general admission and $9 for Film Festival members and $10 for students. Movie concessions will be available, including beer, wine, soft drinks, water, popcorn and a selection of movie candy.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Tickets can also be ordered in advance online at SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Because of limited seating, SIFF and OTCA recommend purchasing advanced tickets. Please call 928-282-1177 day of show to check ticket availability for door sales. The Old Town Center for the Arts is located at 633 N. Fifth St. (just off Main) in Cottonwood.

Information provided by SIFF.