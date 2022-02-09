Obituary: Elvira (Vera) Ortiz Varela

Elvira (Vera) Ortiz Varela

1933 - 2022

Elvira (Vera) Ortiz Varela passed away Friday, January 28, 2022 at the age of 88.

Vera was born August 15, 1933 to Moises and Juanita Ortiz in Winslow, Arizona. The family moved to Cottonwood when she was five years old. She and Marcelino met in Cottonwood and married on May 22, 1950. Due to her devotion to the Catholic Faith, Marcelino converted to Catholicism and they remarried through the church on June 8, 1963.



Vera dedicated her early life to raising her family. She raised seven children of her own and opened her home to many others that needed her help. After many years of feeding the community from her own kitchen, she and Marcelino opened Hacienda Inn on March 13, 1972 and continued to serve the community until May 22, 2021.



Vera and Marcelino enjoyed supporting local youth sports and community events. Her determination, strong will and faith could be seen in every aspect of her life. She was a very caring and compassionate woman who accepted everyone into her family circle. If you were blessed to know her, you felt her love and passion for family. She will be greatly missed by the entire Verde Valley Community.



Vera is preceded in death by her parents Moises and Juanita Ortiz, her husband Marcelino Varela, brothers Tom and Lefty Ortiz, daughter Helen Varela and grandson Rafael Varela.



She is survived by her children Patricia Santillan, Manuel (Kerri) Varela, Joe (Shelley) Varela, Daniel Varela, Margaret (Tito) Gudino, Anna Rodriguez, 14 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson, a brother Tony (Lorena) Ortiz and a sister Rosie (Jim) Lee, countless nieces and nephews and all her adopted Hacienda family employees and customers.



Rosary is Friday, February 11, 2022 at 7:00 pm at Westcott Funeral Home.



Funeral Mass will be Saturday, February, 12, 2022 at 11:00 am at Immaculate Conception Church, with Reception to follow at the Clarkdale Clubhouse from 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm.



Information provided by the family.