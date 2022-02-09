Obituary: Kurtis Lloyd Kleinschmidt
Kurtis Lloyd Kleinschmidt
1950 - 2022
Kurtis Lloyd Kleinschmidt, January 18, 1950, born and raised in Grand Rapids, Minnesota. Graduated from Eastern Arizona Junior College, had a successful career at Arizona Game and Fish as a Fish Propagation Specialist where he retired in 1995.
During retirement he worked as a taxidermist and spent time with family and friends. Kurt loved to fish, trap and hunt.
Kurtis passed away January 25, 2022, in Cottonwood, Arizona. He is preceded in death by his parents; Grayden and Louise Kleinschmidt.
Kurt is survived by his children Jeramy Fowler; (Allison) granddaughters Alondra, Aurora, Amelia Fowler. Dannie Steyaert; (Trace) grandchildren, Mariah, Alden, and Beckett Steyaert. Brothers; Gary Kleinschmidt (Deb) and Dale Kleinschmidt (Pamela).
A service will be held at Calvary Chapel of Camp Verde on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. with a reception immediately following. Condolence may be shared at www.buelerfuneralhome.com .
Information provided by Bueler Funeral Home.
