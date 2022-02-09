Register for Sedona’s 50th St. Patrick’s Parade

On Saturday, March 12, the St. Patrick’s Parade returns for its 50th anniversary celebration, and the city hopes you’ll join the many organizations, groups and businesses that have made this event possible over the past 50 years in creating a memorable experience for both the participants and spectators.

The parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. and travel down its traditional route of Jordan Road from the Sedona Heritage Museum to Mesquite Avenue.

The city’s Parks and Recreation Department seeks parade entrants and volunteers to assist with continuing this special event.

Parade registration is open until 6 p.m., Monday, Feb. 21. Registration is online and due to limited space, entries are taken on a first come, first served basis. Early registration is highly encouraged. The entry fee for a business is $100 and $25 per individual or nonprofit.

For details, including online parade entry registration, sponsorship and volunteer opportunities, and spectator maps, visit SedonaAZ.gov/stpatrick.