Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Jockey’ premiere Feb. 11-17

The Sedona International Film Festival presents the Northern Arizona premiere of the acclaimed new drama “Jockey” showing Feb. 11-17 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

An aging jockey (Clifton Collins Jr.) hopes to win one last title for his longtime trainer (Molly Parker), who has acquired what appears to be a championship horse. But the years – and injuries – have taken a toll on his body, throwing into question his ability to continue his lifelong passion.

The arrival of a young rookie rider (Moises Arias), who claims to be his son, and whom he takes under his wing, further complicates the path to fulfilling his dream.

Instilled with an immediately engaging realism by filmmakers Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar, “Jockey” takes audiences inside the “backside” of racetrack life in a way no other film has. Filmed at a live racetrack in Arizona, and featuring real jockeys, “Jockey” reveals the true rider experience – real life, behind the track.

“Clifton Collins Jr. in the role of his career. A remarkable transformation. An exceptional drama.” – Peter Debruge, Variety

“Clifton Collins Jr. is simply superb. A gem.” – Todd McCarthy, Deadline

“Clifton Collins Jr.’s Sundance Best Actor-winning performance is more than just a career-best – it’s a career-redefining performance. Director Clint Bentley makes his debut with a resplendent and touching character piece.” – Carlos Aguilar, The Wrap

Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Friday, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 11, 14, 16 and 17; and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12.





Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. SR 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Information provided by SIFF.