OFFERS
Smart Source Coupons Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop)
MEDIA
Receive e-News Alerts Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local State CV Bugle
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary Rants & Raves
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Smart Source Coupons Local Smart Shopper 928 Media Lab General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Wed, Feb. 09
Weather
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Jockey’ premiere Feb. 11-17
An aging jockey is determined to win one last championship in film at Fisher Theatre

An aging jockey (Clifton Collins Jr.) hopes to win one last title for his longtime trainer (Molly Parker), who has acquired what appears to be a championship horse. Instilled with an immediately engaging realism by filmmakers Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar, “Jockey” takes audiences inside the “backside” of racetrack life in a way no other film has. (Courtesy of SIFF)

An aging jockey (Clifton Collins Jr.) hopes to win one last title for his longtime trainer (Molly Parker), who has acquired what appears to be a championship horse. Instilled with an immediately engaging realism by filmmakers Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar, “Jockey” takes audiences inside the “backside” of racetrack life in a way no other film has. (Courtesy of SIFF)

Originally Published: February 9, 2022 12:15 a.m.

The Sedona International Film Festival presents the Northern Arizona premiere of the acclaimed new drama “Jockey” showing Feb. 11-17 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

An aging jockey (Clifton Collins Jr.) hopes to win one last title for his longtime trainer (Molly Parker), who has acquired what appears to be a championship horse. But the years – and injuries – have taken a toll on his body, throwing into question his ability to continue his lifelong passion.

The arrival of a young rookie rider (Moises Arias), who claims to be his son, and whom he takes under his wing, further complicates the path to fulfilling his dream.

Instilled with an immediately engaging realism by filmmakers Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar, “Jockey” takes audiences inside the “backside” of racetrack life in a way no other film has. Filmed at a live racetrack in Arizona, and featuring real jockeys, “Jockey” reveals the true rider experience – real life, behind the track.

“Clifton Collins Jr. in the role of his career. A remarkable transformation. An exceptional drama.” – Peter Debruge, Variety

“Clifton Collins Jr. is simply superb. A gem.” – Todd McCarthy, Deadline

“Clifton Collins Jr.’s Sundance Best Actor-winning performance is more than just a career-best – it’s a career-redefining performance. Director Clint Bentley makes his debut with a resplendent and touching character piece.” – Carlos Aguilar, The Wrap

Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Friday, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 11, 14, 16 and 17; and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. SR 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Information provided by SIFF.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News