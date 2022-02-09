The Ten Tenors bring romance-filled concert to YCPAC

Finding it difficult to dial up the romance, with Valentine’s Day on a Monday this year? Then save your celebration for Friday night, Feb. 18, when YCPAC favorites The Ten Tenors bring “Love is in the Air,” an evening of the world’s most romantic songs, to Yavapai College Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m.

Voices of wonder from the heart of Down Under, The Ten Tenors’ stunning harmonies, onstage charm and amazing repertoire of classic songs, pop hits and opera favorites have made them a Prescott favorite since their first appearance here in 2018.

In “Love is in the Air,” the Ten Tenors offer a Valentine-perfect playlist of the most popular love songs and wedding first-dance songs of all time. They’ll cover many favorite romantic tunes, including “All You Need is Love,” “Unchained Melody,” “A Thousand Years” and more – all performed in their unforgettable 10-part harmony.

Love is in the Air was inspired by a conversation between producer D-J Wendt and long-time tenor Paul Geisumini about Paul’s upcoming wedding. He was planning to use the song “Perfect” for the first dance, hoping the other Tenors would join in, serenading him and his new wife, Jessica, in one of the most memorable moments of a couple’s life.

The next day, Wendt phoned musical director Stephen Baker with the notion of a show dedicated to wedding first-dance songs. The result is a heart-warming concert that gives its audience a chance to reminisce. And as always, “Love is in the Air” lets the Tenors demonstrate their astonishing range and trademark sense of humor as they explore love in all its forms.

The Ten Tenors performs Friday night, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St, Prescott. Tickets are priced from $45. For more information, please call the YCPAC Ticket Office at 928-776-2000 or visit YCPAC.com.