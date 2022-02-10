FBI asks public's help finding 'person of interest' in cop-shooting

Hunting for a suspect in the shooting of Yavapai-Apache Police Sgt. Preston Brogdon, the FBI Phoenix Field Office identified a “person of interest” who “may have further information on the shooting,” according a news release from Yavapai County Sheriff’ Office.

Valentin Rodriguez, 39, is a Hispanic male, 5-foot-9 and about 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. According to court records, he has had several court cases involving Verde Valley incidents, ranging from traffic violations to drugs and prohibited possession of a weapon.

He may be a member of or connected to the Yavapai-Apache in Camp Verde, police said. Anyone with information about Rodriguez’s whereabouts, is asked to contact the FBI Phoenix Field Office at 623-466-1999.

Yavapai Silent Witness is offering up to a $10,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest or arrests in the shooting of Sgt. Brogdon. To earn your reward if an arrest is made, you must call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at YavapaiSW.com. All tips are anonymous. You never have to give your name.