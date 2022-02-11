YCSO starts support fund for injured police officer

Yavapai County Sheriff's Office announced the coordination of a community support campaign for Yavapai-Apache Police Sgt. Preston Brogdon and his family.

Sgt. Brogdon was shot in the abdomen while on duty responding to an emergency call Feb. 9 in Camp Verde. He remains in critical condition.

“I am overwhelmed with gratitude and appreciation for the support everyone is showing,” said Bailey Brogdon, Preston’s wife, in a new release through YCSO. “Preston is very strong. He is physically strong, and he has a sort of stubbornness, I think he got from being a Marine. So, I know he will make it through this.”

Brogdon has been part of the YAPD five years and previously was in the U.S. Marine Corps. He has four young children.

“The Brogdons are dealing with enough right now, so if we as a community can take at least this one thing off their plate, we want to do that for them,” said Sheriff David Rhodes.

Donations can be made at YCSO in cash, check or money orders/cashier's checks. All checks must be made out to YCSO Employee Fund with "Benevolence Fund in honor of Officer Brogdon" written on the memo line. These funds can be mailed or brought to 255 E. Gurley St. Prescott AZ 86301.