Arrest warrant issued for suspect in Y-A police shooting

A Yavapai County Sheriff’s deputy looks out at the fields in a photo taken near the intersection of State Route 260 and Cherry Road on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. It was during the manhunt for a suspect who shot a police officer Wednesday night. (The Verde Independent/Vyto Starinskas)

A Yavapai County Sheriff’s deputy looks out at the fields in a photo taken near the intersection of State Route 260 and Cherry Road on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. It was during the manhunt for a suspect who shot a police officer Wednesday night. (The Verde Independent/Vyto Starinskas)

By Verde Independent | verdenews | verdenews
Originally Published: February 13, 2022 12:46 a.m.

No longer just a person of interest, Valentin Rodriguez officially became a suspect when an arrest warrant became public Friday following last week's shooting of a Yavapai-Apache Police officer.

Rodriguez, 39, remains at large after reportedly fleeing on foot the night of Feb. 9 during an altercation with law enforcement. He is suspected of shooting Sgt. Preston Brogdon, who was wounded in the abdomen after responding to an emergency call near the Tunlii housing area at Cherry Creek Road off State Route 260.

photo

Valentin Rodriguez (Courtesy photo)

Rodriguez is described as Hispanic, 5-foot-9, 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

While state, county and local law enforcement responded to the shooting Wednesday, the FBI soon teamed with Yavapai County Sheriff's Office to lead the investigation and search for Rodriguez.

Rodriguez faces four charges, including two counts of assaulting federal officers. As tribal police, Brogdon has special law enforcement certification through the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs, listing him and his partnering officer as federal officers.

Brogdon and his fellow officer responded to a report of shots fired at around 7:30 p.m. When they arrived, a man reportedly stepped out of a vehicle and ran away while shooting at the police.

The criminal complaint notes police found weapons and ammunition at this home. Rodriguez had a 2005 conviction for unlawful possession of a weapon. He also has previous convictions for possession of drug and drug paraphernalia.

The FBI and Yavapai Silent Witness are offering rewards for information on his whereabouts.

photo

A police officer joins other officers to look for shooting suspect in Camp Verde on Feb. 9, 2022. (The Verde Independent/Vyto Starinskas)

