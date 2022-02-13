Obituary: Andrew Gregory Spyrow

Andrew Gregory Spyrow

1984 - 2022

Andrew Gregory Spyrow was born October 26, 1984.



Although his life was short, he lived it with a deep devotion to friends and family, a genuine enjoyment in being with others, and a courageous spirit that successfully battled an aggressive brain cancer for nearly four years.





Andrew grew up in Bettendorf, Iowa, where he attended Our Lady of Lourdes and Assumption High School. He developed life-long friends whom he viewed more as brothers.



His faith started in Catholic school, but was strengthened through his battle with cancer. He loved sports, especially playing on state and regional soccer and basketball teams. He loved to run (which he can now do again) and participated in multiple marathons across the country.



He was a loyal fan of the San Francisco Giants, 49ers, and the Golden State Warriors.



Andrew traveled abroad for many years, graduating with a Master’s degree from the London School of Economics and attending law school early in his cancer diagnosis.



Andrew will be most remembered for his love of his family.



In the four years since his cancer diagnosis, he created a beautiful family. He married his devoted wife and best friend, Mary, after his first brain surgery.



They have two beautiful children, now both nearly two years old, Audrey Florence and Oliver Christopher.



He was the cherished and adored son of Chris and Flo Spyrow. These past years, Andrew’s life was centered on his family, and he loved being a Dada.





In true Andrew fashion, he continued to put others first.



“Whenever we spoke, it was always about how we were doing or how’s my family.”



With nearly four years of cancer treatment, two brain surgeries, radiation, numerous chemotherapy regiments, multiple tests and a clinical trial, he never complained about his diagnosis.



He had a “warrior spirit, incredibly strong and incredibly gentle all at once.” He was thankful for every day he had with his family.





On February 1, 2022, he relaxed in God’s loving embrace and now watches over family and friends in peace and eternal happiness.





Friends and family are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at Saint John Vianney Catholic Church in Bettendorf, Iowa, on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. with a “Celebration of Life” to follow at the Outing Club.



Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport is assisting the family with arrangements. There will also be a Mass at San Francisco De Asis in Flagstaff, Arizona on March 12th with a “Celebration of Life” to follow at the Forest Highlands Canyon Clubhouse.





As Andrew set a new standard for the fullness and length of life for glioblastoma patients, the family requests that gifts be made in memory of Andy to the Andrew Gregory Spyrow Memorial Fund for Glioblastoma at Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center via the following link: give.bannerhealth.com/andrewspyrowmemorial or by mailing a check to the Banner Health Foundation, 2901 N. Central Avenue, Suite 160, Phoenix, AZ 85012. Please note on the check Andrew Spyrow Memorial Fund. All gifts will be acknowledged by the Banner Health Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization.





Online condolences may be expressed by visiting Andrew’s obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.



