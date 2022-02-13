OFFERS
Sun, Feb. 13
Obituary: Barbara E. Rowton

Barbara E. Rowton

Barbara E. Rowton

Originally Published: February 13, 2022 12:10 a.m.

Barbara E. Rowton

1932 - 2022

Barbara Ellen Dickison Rowton, May 18, 1932 - January 20, 2022

Barbara, the daughter of Albert and Edna Dickison, was born in Prescott, Arizona. Albert bought a ranch in Camp Verde, AZ, where Barbara grew up riding horses and enjoying the Verde Valley. She raised seven kids, three of which are deceased, Edgar, Valerie and Terrance, all from her first husband, Edgar Dale Rowton.

After Edgar passed away she married his brother, Harvey Vernon Rowton, who passed away in 2004. They had four kids, Jubal, Verna, Deborah and Harvey. Barbara enjoyed many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. After retiring, Harvey and Barbara moved to Camp Verde, AZ.

Barbara was a woman of great faith and lived her life in accordance to God’s word. She was a beautiful example to her children and grandchildren and all who had the privilege to have her in their lives. When in Arizona she was a faithful member of Parkside Community Church in Camp Verde and when she was visiting in Oregon, she considered Cornerstone Church of God in Independence, OR, her place of worship.

Barbara is survived by, her children, Edgar, Valerie (Gary), Verna, Deborah and Harvey (Regina). Barbara spent the last two years living with and being cared for by her daughters in Independence. Barbara passed away surrounded by family. She is remembered as warm, kind and caring, loved and respected by all who knew her.

Information provided by the family.

