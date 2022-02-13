Obituary: Byron ‘Bud’ Montieth Jr.

Byron ‘Bud’ Montieth Jr.

1938 - 2022

Byron Ellsworth Monteith Jr. (Bud) 1938 - 2022





Bud went home on February 3, 2022 with his wife Jane and daughter Tina at his side.



He was born in Ohio and moved to Arizona as a small child. He attended Flagstaff High School until 1955 when he left for Missouri to work on his aunt and uncle’s dairy farm.





From there Bud joined the Navy and served proudly in San Diego and Honolulu at Hickham Airfield doing aircraft maintenance. After the Navy Bud returned to Flagstaff and met Juanita Whitson. They married and spent 46 years together raising their daughters and welcoming grandchildren.





Bud worked for the Arizona State Highway Department in the Flagstaff materials lab and in the field building roads as a NICET and ASCET certified Civil Engineering Technician. In 1978 he left the Highway Department and became a Journeyman Union Carpenter and worked power plant turnarounds at Jo City and Page, the Bouse Pump Station on the CAP, and in Page at the Glen Canyon Dam. Bud returned to building roads and bridges when he went to work for WTI and HDR as a Civil Engineering Tech in Nevada, Colorado, and Arizona.



He retired in 2003. His wife Juanita passed away that same year. Bud met and married Jane Peterson in 2004. They had grand adventures in the 17 years they were together.





Bud is preceded in death by his wife Juanita and his grandson Michael A. Gaunt, Jr.



He is survived by his wife Jane; sisters, Debbie Taylor (Larry), Cathy Trimmer (Randy); daughters, Tina Meckem and Terri Gaunt Parsons (Mike); stepsons, Rusty Peterson, Dan Peterson (Becky), and Chris Peterson (Evelyn), 13 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild.





Services will be held February 18, 2022 at Westcott Funeral Home in Cottonwood, AZ at 10:00 am, Lunch at the Elks Lodge in Clarkdale at 11:00 am, followed by Graveside at Flagstaff Citizens Cemetery at 2:00 pm. The family requests in lieu of flowers to make a donation to your local Humane Society Animal Shelter in Bud’s name.





An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.



Information provided by Westcott Funeral Home.