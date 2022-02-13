Obituary: Connie Louise Sanchez

Connie Louise Sanchez

1943 - 2022

On January 27, 2022, Connie Louise Sanchez left to be with our heavenly Father at the age of 78, due to a brief illness.

Connie is proceeded in death by her sons, Robert F. Blount and Ernesto A. Rojo, also her grandsons, Juan and Julian Magana.

Our mother loved taking care of the elderly, she did that our whole lives. She enjoyed spending her time crocheting, gardening, cooking for her family and most of all she loved her dogs. Our mother was one of a kind, she raised and taught us the best way she knew how.

She leaves behind a family that she loved with her whole heart.





Survivors include her children, Joseph E. Blount, Carrie L. Zorrilla (Ernesto), Monica M. Magana, and Maggie J. Lucio (Rodolfo), many amazing grandchildren, Ernesto Zorrilla, Zandra Guerrero, Normalisia Zorrilla, Andres Zorrilla, Anissa Zorrilla, Tanner Blount, Mason Blount, Kaytee Blount, Mario Ibarra, Mercedes Ibarra, Mariah Ibarra, Jordan Magana, Julianna Salinas, Janika Salinas, Cecilia Rojo (Hill), Phelani Rojo; and many great-grandchildren.





“You will be truly missed, Mom.”



At this time no services will be held.



Information provided by Bueler Funeral Home.