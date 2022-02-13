Obituary: David Allyn Ruman

David Allyn Ruman

1935 - 2022

David Allyn Ruman, 87, of Camp Verde, Arizona passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 27, 2022, surrounded by his family and loved ones.





David was born July 10, 1935, in Bridgeport, Connecticut to father Aurel Ruman and mother Edith Logan Ruman. David often spoke about a fishing pond near their house that his brothers and sister would catch many fish throughout the seasons. He had four older brothers, Irving, Charles, twins Robert and James, Billy and an older sister, Betty. Robert and James died in infancy, and Charles was lost in World War II. David was the baby of the family and much loved by his siblings.



In 1947 he moved with his mother and older sister to Arizona for his mother’s health. He graduated from Amphitheater High School in Tucson then attended the College of Forestry at Northern Arizona University (NAU). He enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in Germany until being honorably discharged in 1958.





David married Margaret “Suzi” Ruman on November 26, 1960. The two met when David was going to school at NAU. For 55 years they were each other’s soulmates, forever bickering and always loving each other at the end of the day. They were blessed with two children, James David “Jamie” and Kaidie Leigh.

David was a force of nature, determined to provide for his family and give them the life he felt they deserved. He spent his career as a skilled equipment operator in heavy highway construction, and his career legacy includes projects such as the Central Arizona Canal, and many miles of the highway system in the inter-mountain west.

His family meant more to him than anything else in the world, something he often mentioned. He was unendingly proud of his children and his beloved wife, Suzi.



Anyone who knew David knew that he was the most loving father, spouse, brother, uncle and “Papa” a family could ask for.

He was preceded in death by father Aurel Ruman, his mother Edith Ruman Knazur, stepfather Andrew “Jim” Knazur, his brothers Irving, Charles, Robert, James and Billy Ruman, sister Elizabeth “Betty” Ruman Gardner, loving wife Margaret “Suzi” Ruman and beloved son Jamie Ruman.



He is survived by his daughter Kaidie Dickinson and son-in-law Randal Dickinson; grandchildren, Amiee Turner, Callie Ruman, Josh and Haley Ruman; great-grandson Hunter Miller; and sister-in-law Alberta “Bert” (William) Ruman; along with many beloved nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and several friends who became family.



While we would love to hold a memorial service in David’s name, he specifically requested no services to take place. We know you’re up there smiling down on all of us.



Information provided by the family.