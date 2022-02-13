Obituary: Gary Almada

Gary Almada

1929 - 2022

Gary Almada, a resident of Cottonwood, Arizona passed away Saturday, February, 5, 2022.



He was 82 years old.



He was a Vice President of Agriculture Production for many years before his retirement.



He was so happy when he received his 50 year pin from the Elks Club a couple of weeks ago. He enjoyed camping with his wife Beverly and fixing up old cars.



He is survived by his wife Beverly; his sons Jim Almada (Donna), Russell Shockey, his daughters, Laura Almada, Evie Stillwell (Dennis), and Melanie Shockey (Frank). He is also survived by seven grandchildren.



An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.



Information provided by Westcott Funeral Home.