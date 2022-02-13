Obituary: Gary Almada
Gary Almada
1929 - 2022
Gary Almada, a resident of Cottonwood, Arizona passed away Saturday, February, 5, 2022.
He was 82 years old.
He was a Vice President of Agriculture Production for many years before his retirement.
He was so happy when he received his 50 year pin from the Elks Club a couple of weeks ago. He enjoyed camping with his wife Beverly and fixing up old cars.
He is survived by his wife Beverly; his sons Jim Almada (Donna), Russell Shockey, his daughters, Laura Almada, Evie Stillwell (Dennis), and Melanie Shockey (Frank). He is also survived by seven grandchildren.
An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.
Information provided by Westcott Funeral Home.
- UPDATE: Yavapai-Apache officer in critical condition
- Law enforcement hunting for suspect after officer shot
- Law enforcement hunting for suspect after officer shot
- YCSO starts support fund for injured police officer
- Dog rescued off Cottonwood cliff face
- Obituary: Elvira (Vera) Ortiz Varela
- Obituary: David Andrews
- Obituary: Eddie Ray Martinez
- Future of Verde Village pond in doubt
- Obituary: Lee E. Converse
- Motorists in critical condition after multi-vehicle crash
- UPDATE: Yavapai-Apache officer in critical condition
- Man arrested after fatal hit-and-run in Cornville
- Law enforcement hunting for suspect after officer shot
- UPDATE: Driver in critical condition after 4-vehicle crash
- Obituary: Eddie Ray Martinez
- Officials eject all Mingus fans during soccer game
- 1 hurt in Mingus Ave. rollover
- YCSO identifies victim of Cornville hit-and-run fatality
- Verde River tough on dam-removal equipment
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: