Obituary: Judith Mary Hendrix

Judith Mary Hendrix

1939 - 2022

Judith (Judy) Mary Foster Hendrix, October 20th, 1939 - January 22, 2022



Judy, we love and miss you!



Our lovely wife, mother, grandmother, and sister, Judy, blessed us with 82 wonderful years. Her passion for life and love touched so many. She was a counselor to anyone who needed her, guiding us all through the rough road of life.





She graduated from Camelback High, Arizona State University, and received her Masters in Counseling from University of Phoenix. Even after many years of a private counseling practice, she volunteered with the Trauma Intervention Program then at Valley View Hospice.



Her hobbies consisted of cars, Dodge Chargers mostly, anything that grew (flowers, plants, kids) and sharing her vast ability to counsel even the heaviest of hearts.



Judy is survived by her loving husband Ross (Bud) Hendrix, son Brian Hendrix, daughter Barbara Lynch, and grandchildren, Patrick Lynch, Jenna Lynch, Camden Hendrix, and Sloane Hendrix, and brother Michael Foster; her extended family of cousins, Kathleen, Michael, Eileen, Terry, Pat, Charles, Mary Ann, Peggy and Karen.



Judy is predeceased by her parents Herbert and Iva Foster, and brother Thomas Foster.



A note she left for us:

Do not stand at my grave and weep,

I am not there, I do not sleep.



I am a thousand winds that blow.

I am the diamond glint on snow.

I am the sunlight on ripened grain.

I am the gentle autumn rain.



When you wake in the morning hush,

I am the swift, uplifting rush

Of quiet birds in circling flight.

I am the soft starlight at night.



Do not stand at my grave and weep.

I am not there, I do not sleep.

(Do not stand at my grave and cry.

I am not there, I did not die!)

Author: Unknown



Judy’s Memorial Service will be held February 19, 2022 at 10:00 a.m., at Westcott Funeral Home, 1013 E. Mingus Ave., Cottonwood, AZ 86326. An online guest book is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.



Or join us virtually on Zoom, https://woundedwarriorproject.zoom.us/j/97962484940 By Phone: 669-900-9128 Meeting ID: 979 6248 4940



Information provided by Westcott Funeral Home.

