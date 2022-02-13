Obituary: Patricia Benson
Originally Published: February 13, 2022 12:35 a.m.
Patricia Benson
1946 - 2021
Patricia “Pat” Benson, December 15, 1946 - December 2, 2021 Pat, a Cottonwood, Arizona resident for 16 years lost her battle with Alzheimer’s on December 2nd.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Richard Benson of Cottonwood; daughter, Paige Winn of Payson, AZ; stepson Richard Benson of Glendale, AZ; and brother, Phil Winn of Hurricane, Utah.
Pat loved to travel, camp, and ride her Harley. She will be missed by many.
Information provided by the family.
