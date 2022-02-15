OFFERS
Sedona road closed for suspect search

The Verde Independent/Vyto Starinskas

By Vyto Starinskas
Originally Published: February 15, 2022 2:32 p.m.

There is a second manhunt going on in the Verde Valley right now, this time in Sedona.

Multiple law enforcement agencies and a chopper have closed the road to the Palataki Ruins as they search for a suspect who fled after an assault, police said. Police have asked motorists not to pick up hitchhikers in Sedona.

The chopper is also searching the Bear Mountain Trails.

Yavapai County Sheriff's Office is assisting Forest Service with the ongoing investigation. We will have more when police release more details.

News