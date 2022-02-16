Anthony Mazzella plays encore concert at OTCA

World-renowned guitarist Anthony Mazzella appears at Old Town Center for the Arts for a special encore performance on Saturday, Feb. 19, at 7 p.m.

Following his previous sellouts at OTCA, Mazzella returns to dazzle concertgoers with his deft defying abilities on acoustic and electric guitars.

Anthony Mazzella combines passion with virtuosic playing technique to create a truly unique instrumental guitar performance. His relationship to the guitar reveals a deep connection to music and to spirit. Beyond entertainment Anthony’s execution of original songs and interpretations of some of the world’s most beloved ‘guitar hero’ songs create a timeless performance, giving listeners and fans an emotional and memorable experience.



His performance career began in New York at Manhattan’s Bitter End, Birdland, CBGB’s and the famous Blue Note. He then spent years touring the United States and world stages as a soloist and as the concert guitarist for world music master Omar Faruk Tekbilek. Among notable appearances, Mazzella performed at The Vatican near Rome, Italy, where he lived for several years.

Mazzella’s original guitar music is composed with a fusion of world influences consisting of acoustic and electric finger-style, classical, flamenco, jazz, funk, R&B, Celtic, ambient, rock, medieval & near-eastern styles.

He has opened for James Brown, Tower of Power, The Commodores and Spyro Gyra. He has recorded six award-winning albums, including four solo efforts: Electric Fingerstyle Guitar, Unity, Heavenly Guitar and Ritual. His collaboration with Chris Spheeris, BRIO, won “best acoustic instrumental album of 2001” by NAV, and the self-titled “Electric Harp Guitar Group” CD with William Eaton and Fitzhugh Jenkins was selected as one of the top 25 albums of 2007 by Echoes syndicated radio program.

In this new stay-at-home era, Anthony has spent a lot of time working on his music skills and new material and will be bringing this to the stage for this concert. The concert will be a mixture of his original material as well as some classic rock covers.

Mazzella is only performing a handful of concerts a year now and he brings so much energy to these shows.

If You Go ... • What: Anthony Mazzella in Concert • When: Saturday, Feb. 19, 7 p.m. • Where: Old Town Center for the Arts, Fifth Street & Main, Cottonwood • How Much: $25 advance, $28 door, $30 priority • More Info: 928-634-0940 oldtowncenter.org

Mazzella is considered to be among the top guitarists performing in the world today. Come enjoy and evening of timeless classics and original music, from an artist who has innovated new ways to approach and play the guitar.

Tickets for Anthony Mazzella are $25 in advance, $28 at the door and $30 priority. Tickets are available online at www.showtix4u.com or in Cottonwood at Mysterium and In Sedona, you can find tickets at The Mary D. Fisher Theater.