A Fine Experience: The world of Wayne B. Light

The next time you’re searching for a fine gift for that special someone, or yourself, consider visiting Wayne B. Light Sedona’s Jewelry Experience located at 89A and 40 Soldiers Pass Road.

Known as “Sedona’s favorite jeweler” since 1988, Wayne offers an abundance of exquisite jewelry that he designs. As a second-generation jeweler, he certainly has an eye for quality and a desire to incorporate fine gemstones into his work.

He explained that he works with a wide variety of stones, including diamonds, ammolite, chrysocolla and tourmaline. Tourmaline is his favorite because it’s fun, and it comes in 250 shades.

“I usually start with the stone, and the stone dictates the design,” he said.

Wayne also creates the unique copyrighted “Inspired Cross Collection” that he started after he designed a cross for himself. Now, people from around the world seek out his crosses.

The crosses are made in a variety of materials and different sizes in order to accommodate personal taste and budget. Wayne also offers services in jewelry repair and restorations. A lot of customers request a redesign of inherited pieces and custom jewelry.

Wayne also offers pieces from other jewelers. When he brings in the work of other jewelers, it has to meet his criteria for quality.

“Having done this all my life, I have good eye for what customers would like,” he said.





Wayne B. Light also has a variety of fine art and home decor.

Customers can shop online at WayneBLight.com, but of course to truly appreciate the experience and variety, consider a visit. The hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. each day but closed on Sundays.

928-282-0999

WBL.jewelry@gmail.com