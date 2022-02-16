Gypsy Caravan to perform Music in the Stacks Feb. 17

Camp Verde Community Library hosts Gypsy Caravan on Thursday, Feb. 17, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the Fireside Room.

Gypsy Caravan is the duet of Jim Marik and Wendy Lindahl focusing on harmonies and fun. Marik and Lindahl both sing and play guitars, while Lindahl adds Native American flute to some songs and Marik has a gifted and beautiful fingerpicking style.

If there is any silver lining to the COVID times, it is that they met when they joined a weekly Zoom open mic since they couldn’t meet in person. When COVID safety allowed, they decided to get together to play and found their styles and voices blended very naturally. Over the last year they have been warmly received at several local open mics and house parties/concerts. They are delighted now to be invited to do a full show of their best unique song stylings for the “Music in the Stacks” concert series.

Both Lindahl and Marik have been playing for years in the folk styles they developed individually, now they have combined those styles for their unique Gypsy Caravan sound. They chose that name to summon visions of the traveling minstrels of the past bringing song, dance and entertainment to the people they met along their way. Again, it’s all about the harmonies and everyone having fun, bu,t sorry, no magic potions or crystal balls.

Playing different arrangements of their music that features one, or both of them, you will hear covers of favorite songs, including Dylan, Moody Blues, Elton John, CSNY, John Prine, The Youngbloods and some sing-a-longs as well as originals. Lindahl also has a talent for taking poetry from some of the greats, such as Rumi, and putting their work to music. They have both written many original songs over the years and are now combining ideas and finding inspiration for new music through their harmonious duo.

Camp Verde Community Library is located just off of Montezuma Castle Highway at 130 Black Bridge Road. For more information about this or any other library program visit the library’s website at CVLibrary.org or call 554-8380 during library open hours Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Information provided by Camp Verde Community Library.