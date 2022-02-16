NAWS presents Betty Carr Painting Critique

Have you ever wondered what makes a painting good to a critical eye? The public is welcome to find out on Feb. 25 at 9 a.m. at the Sedona United Methodist Church on 110 Indian Cliffs Road.

This free and entertaining program by Betty Carr is being sponsored by the Northern Arizona Watercolor Society (NAWS), a regional nonprofit watermedia association with members from Flagstaff to Prescott.

Betty will present a professional critique of NAWS members’ paintings at their February NAWS meeting.

“What catches my eye is the effect light has on form in unique situations,” Carr said.

She is a nationally recognized painter, teacher, juror and author. Since gaining her master’s degree from San Jose State University, California, Carr has taught painting, drawing and sculpture at primary, secondary and college levels and has developed a loyal following through both private and workshop instruction.

She is collected both privately and corporately as well as being accepted in numerous juried exhibitions. Carr has been selected as a master painter in the American Impressionist Society and is also a signature member of Arizona Plein Air Painters Association.

In addition to Carr’s informative critique, NAWS’s own Sandy Beck will give a sneak peek of the artwork submitted for consideration to the 2022 Spring Watermedia Exhibition. This unique exhibition will be available for online viewing from the NAWS website at NAWS-AZ.org starting Feb. 28.

For more information about this fee educational program please send an email to nawsmembership20.21@gmail.com.

Information provided by NAWS.