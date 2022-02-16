Robert Shields joins Hart of Arizona Art Gallery in Old Town Cottonwood

World-renowned artist and actor Robert Shields, a resident of Clarkdale, recently joined The Hart of Arizona Art Gallery in Old Town Cottonwood. Gallery owner Viki Norris will host a meet and greet with Shields and other area artists at the gallery on Friday, Feb. 18 from 4 to 6 p.m.

While Shields emerged in the 1960s and ‘70s as a pop culture icon for his street mime performances in San Francisco and later as half of the duo “Shields and Yarnell” with their own TV program, he says he has always been an artist at heart.

“I was an artist way before being a mime,” Shields said. “I had my first art show at age 18 and I was an assistant instructor in a ceramics class in high school.”

In 1987, Shields moved to Sedona and fell in love with the Southwest and its unique art forms.

“I discovered southwest style art and made it crazy,” he said. “I was one of the first ones to take traditional southwest icons and turn them into something else. I did things like a robot kachina and rabbits in cowboy boots.”



Shields creates metal sculptures, paintings and collages that burst with vivid color, life and creativity. His art has a whimsical feel and he has added hearts, dragons and abstract shapes to his repertoire in addition to animals, birds and plants that reflect his southwest home.

Shields used to have five stores of his own, including one located at the “Y” in Sedona.

“My work was on display at national parks and resorts in Phoenix, Tucson, New Mexico,” he said. “I used to do a lot of wholesale shows and other art shows.”

But a combination of personal tragedy and the 9/11 disaster caused him to rethink his life and art business.

“Everything changed after that,” Shields said. “So I hunkered down and simplified. I don’t even do art shows anymore. My work is in galleries and online and that’s it.”

His prolific body of work can possibly be credited to his frenetic energy and boundless creativity.

“I’m in my studio painting and working all the time,” he said.

As to joining The Hart of Arizona Art Gallery in Cottonwood, Shields sees Old Town as an up and coming area in the Verde Valley.

“Back in the day, nobody wanted to live in Cottonwood because they thought that’s where you went to marry your sister,” he said with a laugh. “But now it’s the happening place. Old Town Cottonwood is constantly growing with new stores, galleries, wineries and restaurants coming in. It’s very exciting and people are starting to discover it. There’s really a great feeling down there.”

Shields has also been involved in two documentary projects about his life as an actor and mime. He is often credited with creating the modern version of the dance known as “the Robot.” While Michael Jackson brought the dance move to popular culture in the 1970s, Shields says Jackson learned from him. “He used to come to my house to learn the Robot,” said Shields.

Mark and Christine Bonn have directed and produced the film “Robert Shields: My Life As A Robot” which showcases Shields’ career as a mime and entertainer and his influence on the world of dance. He once opened for the Rolling Stones and has performed for two US presidents and Queen Elizabeth. He also appeared as “The Mime” in Francis Ford Copolla’s 1974 movie “The Conversation,” starring Gene Hackman.

The documentary’s release has been delayed due to COVID-19, but the producers are looking forward to seeing it on the film festival circuit in the near future. Shields said another film about his life as an artist is in the works by local documentarian Douglas Chester.

Shields joins nearly 50 other Verde Valley artists who are members of the Hart of Arizona Art Gallery, located at 1017 N. Main Street. The public is invited to the free meet and greet event on Feb. 18 from 4 to 6 p.m. Shields will be there along with many other artists whose work is displayed in the gallery. Refreshments will be served. For more information call 928-202-4551 or email hartofazartgallery@gmail.com. Robert Shields’ work can also be found online at RobertShields.com.

Cindy Cole is a freelancer for the Independent. She is a writer, editor, photographer and artist. Reach her at cindycole@live.com.