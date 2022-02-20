OFFERS
Mon, Feb. 21
Obituary: Andrea Leigh Ervin

Originally Published: February 20, 2022 8:38 a.m.

Andrea “Andy” Leigh Ervin passed away February 7, 2022, at home with her husband and youngest daughter by her side.

There was never a dull moment being around Andy. Family meant everything to her. She was always putting their needs and interests before her own. She loved to cook (especially for Kenny), bowling, softball and sewing. She was always the go-to if you needed something sewn. She also loved fishing. It was her thing.

Andy was preceded in death by her grandson DJ, her parents and her sister. She is survived by Kenny, her husband of 47.5 years, 2 sisters, 1 brother, 4 children, Sherrie, Mark, Arizona Jo and Ace; 9 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and JoJo her dog of 14 years.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. at 1385 S. Loy Road, Cornville, Arizona 86326.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Northern Arizona Hospice.

An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by Westcott Funeral Home.

