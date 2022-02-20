Obituary: Andrea Leigh Ervin
Andrea Leigh Ervin
Andrea “Andy” Leigh Ervin passed away February 7, 2022, at home with her husband and youngest daughter by her side.
There was never a dull moment being around Andy. Family meant everything to her. She was always putting their needs and interests before her own. She loved to cook (especially for Kenny), bowling, softball and sewing. She was always the go-to if you needed something sewn. She also loved fishing. It was her thing.
Andy was preceded in death by her grandson DJ, her parents and her sister. She is survived by Kenny, her husband of 47.5 years, 2 sisters, 1 brother, 4 children, Sherrie, Mark, Arizona Jo and Ace; 9 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and JoJo her dog of 14 years.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, July 23, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. at 1385 S. Loy Road, Cornville, Arizona 86326.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Northern Arizona Hospice.
An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.
Information provided by Westcott Funeral Home.
- UPDATE: Law officers ID person of interest in Sedona search
- Subject of Sedona manhunt arrested in Jerome
- 2 arrested after stolen U-Haul, cocaine recovered in Cottonwood
- Obituary: Andrew Gregory Spyrow
- Arrest warrant issued for suspect in Y-A police shooting
- UPDATE: Yavapai-Apache officer in critical condition
- Clarkdale Dam gets pulled
- Wounded Yavapai-Apache Police officer moves into rehab
- Verde Valley Wine Festival moves to Cottonwood
- Skier dies after accident at Snowbowl
- Motorists in critical condition after multi-vehicle crash
- UPDATE: Yavapai-Apache officer in critical condition
- Man arrested after fatal hit-and-run in Cornville
- UPDATE: Law officers ID person of interest in Sedona search
- Law enforcement hunting for suspect after officer shot
- Subject of Sedona manhunt arrested in Jerome
- UPDATE: Driver in critical condition after 4-vehicle crash
- Obituary: Eddie Ray Martinez
- 1 hurt in Mingus Ave. rollover
- YCSO identifies victim of Cornville hit-and-run fatality
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: