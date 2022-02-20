Obituary: Barbara Ellen Dickison Rowton

Barbara Ellen Dickison Rowton

1932 - 2022

Barbara Ellen Dickison Rowton, May 18, 1932 - January 20, 2022 Barbara, the daughter of Albert and Edna Dickison, was born in Prescott, Arizona. Albert bought a ranch in Camp Verde, AZ, where Barbara grew up riding horses and enjoying the Verde Valley. She married Edgar Dale Rowton and they had three children, Edgar, Valerie and Terrance.





After her husband Edgar passed away she married his brother, Harvey Vernon Rowton.



They had four children, Jubal, Verna, Deborah and Harvey. After retiring, Harvey and Barbara moved to Camp Verde, AZ.



Having raised seven children Barbara enjoyed many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her husband Harvey passed away in April 2004.



Barbara was a woman of great faith and lived her life in accordance to God’s word. She was a beautiful example to her children and grandchildren and all who had the privilege to have her in their lives.

When in Arizona she was a faithful member of Parkside Community Church in Camp Verde and when she was visiting in Oregon, she considered Cornerstone Church of God in Independence, OR, her place of worship.



Barbara is predeceased by her first husband Edgar and their son Terrance; and by her second husband Harvey and their son Jubal. Barbara is survived by her children, Edgar, Valerie (Gary), Verna, Deborah and Harvey (Regina); grandchildren and great-grandchildren.





Barbara spent the last two years living with and being cared for by her daughters in Independence. Barbara passed away surrounded by family. She is remembered as warm, kind and caring, loved and respected by all who knew her.



Information provided by the family.