CV Library’s Music in the Stacks features Hambone

Thursday, Feb. 24, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., Camp Verde Community Library hosts Hambone for the next free Music in the Stacks Special Concert Series in Fireside Room.

Music in the Stacks Special Concert Series is a showcase of local and national musicians who entertain regularly in Northern Arizona. There will be one band or solo artist that plays for the duration of the concert with a different artist playing each month, on the fourth Thursday.

February's concert features local favorite Hambone. Hambone performs original folk and Americana songs with three-part harmony, for a sound that is timeless, yet far from the tried-and-true.

Gathering around a single microphone, the trio switches between acoustic guitars, resonators, banjos, mandolins, upright bass and any other stringed instrument they find lying around.

Band members Odie Piker, Bea Graves and Eric Douglas have over 75 total years of performing experience. They formed Hambone in 2020.

Camp Verde Community Library is located just off of Montezuma Castle Highway at 130 Black Bridge Road. For more information about this or any other library program, visit the library’s website at CVLibrary.org or call 554-8391.

Information provided by Camp Verde Library.