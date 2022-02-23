‘Dear Zoe’ in sneak preview at SIFF

“Dear Zoe,” the new independent feature film adapted from the award-winning novel and directed by Gren Wells (“The Road Within”), will be featured as an exclusive Sneak Preview screening during the much-loved Sedona International Film Festival (SIFF).

The screening is scheduled at the Sedona Performing Arts Center on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 10 a.m. Producers Brenda Lhormer and Marc Lhormer, who also wrote the screenplay, will be in attendance for a Q&A following the screening on February 26.

“Dear Zoe” stars Sadie Sink (Stranger Things) as Tess. Theo Rossi (Sons of Anarchy, Luke Cage) plays her father Nick, with newcomer Kweku Collins as Tess’s love interest Jimmy. Justin Bartha (The Hangover, National Treasure: Book of Secrets), Jessica Capshaw (Grey’s Anatomy), and Vivien Lyra Blair (Bird Box, We Can Be Heroes) round out the principal cast.

This film for all ages is a powerful study of grief and resilience told from the point of view of a 16-year-old girl: a coming-of-age drama in which teenage Tess enlists her biological father, a lovable slacker from the wrong side of the tracks, and the charming juvenile delinquent next door to help her come to grips with the death of her little sister.

“Marc and I are thrilled to bring this powerful, healing and entertaining story to the big screen at the Film Festival this year,” said producer Brenda Lhormer. “Due to the restrictions of the past year caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, we are so excited that Dear Zoe will screen to a live theatrical audience for the very first time! We look forward to meeting and talking with an audience that loves and appreciates heartwarming movies.”

For tickets and more information about SIFF, visit sedonafilmfestival.com.