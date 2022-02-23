Movies on Main features Maggie Smith in ‘Keeping Mum’

Sedona Film Festival partners with Old Town Center for the Arts for “Monday Movies on Main” with ‘Keeping Mum’ on Monday, Feb. 28.

In honor of the film’s 15th anniversary, OTCA will host its Cottonwood premier at 7 p.m.

“Keeping Mum” stars Dame Maggie Smith, Kristin Scott Thomas, Rowan Atkinson and the late Patrick Swayze.

Some family secrets are best kept buried.

“Keeping Mum” stars Atkinson as Walter Goodfellow, an absent-minded vicar of a rural parish who is so distracted by the pressures of his job that he fails to notice his wife’s (Thomas) dalliance with her brash golf instructor (Swayze), his daughter’s parade of new boyfriends, and his young son’s regular trouncing by the school’s bullies.

Enter their charming new housekeeper, Grace (Smith), the answer to the family’s prayers: a sweet, grey-haired old lady with her own distinctive definition of cleaning house.

One by one, the family members find that Grace is able to solve their problems, but they don’t realize that her means are leading to a lot of ends and the population of their sleepy hamlet is rapidly diminishing.

“British comedy at its very best!” — Daily Mirror

“Witty, sly, devilishly-funny, with bravura performances!” — Jeffrey Lyons, NBC’s Reel Talk

Tickets are $12 general admission and $9.00 for Film Festival members and $10 for students. Movie concessions will be available, including beer, wine, soft drinks, water, popcorn and a selection of movie candy.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Tickets can also be ordered in advance online at SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Because of limited seating, SIFF and OTCA recommend purchasing advanced tickets. Please call the day of show to check ticket availability for door sales. The Old Town Center for the Arts is located at 633 N. Fifth St. (just off Main) in Cottonwood.

