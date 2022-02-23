Museum celebrates Sedona Schnebly’s birthday

Sedona Heritage Museum will be serving cake to visitors in honor of Sedona Schnebly’s 145th birthday on Feb. 24 from 11 a.m. until the cake is gone.

Born in 1877 to an upper middle-class lifestyle, Sedona Arabella Miller followed her heart against her parents’ wishes when she married Theodore Carlton Schnebly at age 20. Four years later, he moved his wife and two small children to Arizona Territory and a place with no name. When he applied for a post office from their new home, he submitted his wife’s name as the name for the new postal stop, and the rest is history.

The Museum is working on updating their exhibits honoring the Schneblys and telling the story of Sedona’s first post office and naming. Guests will be invited to make suggestions for the exhibit while they enjoy a piece of birthday cake. Donations for the new exhibit will also be accepted.

The Sedona Heritage Museum is in Jordan Historical Park at 735 Jordan Road in Uptown Sedona. For more information, call 928-282-7038.



Information provided by SHM.