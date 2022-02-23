Obituary: Ken Inchausti

Ken Inchausti

1956 - 2021

Ken (Kenny) Inchausti of Cottonwood, Arizona passed away December 12, 2021. Kenny was born April 28, 1956 in Twin Falls, Idaho to Pete and Marie Inchausti.



Kenny enjoyed spending time with family, fishing and boating. His favorite place was Lake Powell. He also enjoyed restoring old cars.



He was known by his family and friends for his wonderful smile and his calm and understanding demeanor.





Kenny was a contractor by trade who built Pine Shadows Community, Coyote Trails Golf Course and On The Greens Community. He was Construction Director with Inspire Communities.





He was predeceased by his father, Pete.



Kenny is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Nancy; sons, Pete Inchausti and Ryan (Andrea) Inchausti both of Twin Falls, Idaho, and daughter, Whitney Inchausti of Black Canyon City, Ariz.; his mother, Marie; and sister Vickie Norrie of Goodyear, Ariz.





A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



Information provided by the family.

