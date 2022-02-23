Sedona musicians featured at Sound Bites Grill

Sound Bites Grill in Uptown Sedona is not only known for its mouth-watering fare and breathtaking views of the famed Sedona Red Rocks but also for the fabulous live music it offers.

Not only does the restaurant feature some of the best musicians in Northern Arizona but also hosts national touring acts that love to play on the Sound Bites stage.

A state-of-the-arts sound system and lighting add to the luster of their featured bands, creating an almost New York City rock club/supper club ambiance.

Sedona locals and visitors alike love to come to Sound Bites Grill to enjoy the restaurant’s excellent cuisine and live-music performances.

This week, Sound Bites features a number of local musical luminaries starting Wednesday, Feb. 23 with Patrick Ki & Friends hosting their weekly “Wineaux Wednesday” wine tasting event from 5 to 7 p.m.,

With Ki as the center piece of the group, on guitar and Ukulele, he brings some of the finest talent in Sedona on stage with him. Melodic, centered and talented, Ki and his bandmates take you on a musical ride you are bound to enjoy.

Thursday, Feb. 24, from 6 to 9 p.m. it’s “Chill on the Hill Thursday” featuring the talented Eric Miller, with Adrial Zang on percussion. Both Zang and Miller are seasoned professionals that truly enjoy sharing a stage. The music they play is all about chilling and staying cool no matter how hot things get.

On Saturday, Feb. 25, from 7 to 10 p.m. it’s the Eric Miller Band heating up the evening. Once again, it’s drummer Eddie Barattini and bass man Troy Perkins backing him up, with sax player Chris Counelis joining at times. This band specializes in providing the kind of dance music you just can’t resist moving to.

On Sunday, Feb. 25, from 6 to 9 p.m. it’s jazz impresario Dave Len Scott on piano and trumpet. This Las Vegas alumni has made Sedona his new musical home and he brings to the stage years of professional experience summed up in one word – awesome! He sets the stage for laid-back listening, dining and grooving.

Sound Bites Grill is located at 101 N. SR 89A, Sedona. Please call 928-282-2713 for more information.

Information provided by Sound Bites Grill.