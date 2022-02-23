‘Wake Up’ to human trafficking as film featured at SIFF Feb. 26

Sedona International Film Festival screens “Wake Up” and hosts the Coalition Against Human Trafficking–Northern Arizona Panel Discussion on Feb. 26.

CAHT–Northern Arizona is helping to sponsor the screening of “Wake Up,” a narrative feature film directed by Janet Craig, during the film festival. The film, written by Janet Craig and Dan Horan, is based on real-life stories of foster children who tragically become human trafficking victims. “Wake Up” tells the story of a quiet community rocked after a former foster teen accidentally gets his love interest and her best friend targeted by a sex trafficking ring.

In addition to a Q&A with the filmmakers following the film, the Coalition will host a panel discussion with Johannah Rutschow, Victim’s Advocate with the Cottonwood Police Department, and Vienna Welch, senior officer with Juvenile Probation of Yavapai County, about what is being done in Arizona and the Verde Valley to stop sex trafficking and identify trafficking victims.

Johannah Rutschow, as part of the Criminal Investigations Unit of the Cottonwood Police Department, provides victims of crime with services such as crisis intervention, counseling, court accompaniment, and advocacy and assistance through the criminal justice system.

Rutschow is a certified crisis responder through the National Organization of Victim Assistance, a member of the Yavapai County Multi-Disciplinary Team on Sex Trafficking, and is on the Executive Committee of the local Coordinated Community Response Team. Rutschow is also a consultant and trainer with Arizona State University’s Family Violence Center regarding the Arizona Intimate Partner Risk Assessment Instrument System.



Vienna Welch has been a probation officer working with the Yavapai County Juvenile Probation Department since 2014. Welch’s first assignment was an intensive probation caseload working with juveniles in both the Verde Valley and the Prescott quad-cities earning the title Line Officer of the Year for Yavapai County in 2015, and again in 2018.

In August of 2017, Welch was appointed as the sex trafficking specialist for Yavapai County. Welch has participated in the creation of the Yavapai County Human Trafficking Task Force, as well as bringing trainings to local law enforcement agencies, parole, probation, educators, DCS and mental health facilitators. By cultivating and maintaining this multi-agency collaboration,

‘Wake Up’ will be screened at 1 p.m. on Feb. 26 at the Sedona Performing Arts Center, 995 Upper Red Rock Loop Road (Sedona Red Rock High). To order your tickets for “Wake Up” or any Sedona International Film Festival film, visit SedonaFilmFestival.com. For information on CAHT, please see its website at CAHT-naz.org.

Information provided by CAHT.