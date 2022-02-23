Watercolor Society presents 27th Watermedia Show

The Northern Arizona Watercolor Society (NAWS) is proud to present its 27th Watermedia Exhibition. This innovative show of 39 paintings showcases the best work of its members as selected by internationally known watercolor artist, author, educator, and juror Brenda Swenson.

View the exhibition online at NAWS-AZ.org/2022-spring-exhibition. NAWS’s next juried show this fall will be held live when more gallery exhibition space is available in Sedona.



In art, watermedia is the general term for media that are distinguished from oil or other media by being diluted with water when used. As a medium, it is much wider than watercolor alone and includes other water-thinned mediums which are waterproof when dry such as acrylics. All water-soluble media were acceptable for this show including transparent and opaque watercolor, gouache, acrylic, colored inks, casein paint and egg tempera.

Additional media could be applied by water-soluble pencil, watercolor crayons, charcoal, or different textural effects. The resulting paintings represent a vibrant and diverse display of work.

Juror-selected participants bring years of painting experience and reflect many different styles. There were eight categories of awards for this year’s exhibition. Two of this year’s awards went to last year’s winners – Chrystandara Cordivin and Linda Sherman.

A new award was introduced this year to celebrate the red rocks of Sedona. Mike Trulson’s painting titled “Heavenly Light” won in two different categories, including the red rocks of Sedona.

Award winners include:

• 1st Place: Award of Excellence – Carol Lei Bendell

• 2nd Place: Juror’s Award – Chrysandra Cordivin

• 3rd Place: NAWS Memorial Award – Susan Averill

• Award of Distinction for Innovative Watermedia – Mike Trulson

• Special Challenge Category: Red Rocks of Sedona – Mike Trulson

• Award of Distinction for Transparent Watercolor – Carol Reiman

• Award of Distinction for Non-representational (Abstract) Subject – Lisa Pracchia

• Award of Distinction for Representational (Realistic) Subject – Linda Sherman

NAWS is a regional nonprofit watermedia association with members from Flagstaff to Prescott. Founded in 1995, NAWS has about 150 members who typically meet monthly to celebrate watermedia painting. Monthly meetings feature informative learning topics and artist demonstrations. Additional membership benefits include access to exceptional quality workshops, participation in smaller critique groups and an extensive DVD loan library of painting technique videos. NAWS welcomes visitors to its monthly meetings. For more information about NAWS, please send an email to nawsmembership20.21@gmail.com.

Information provided by NAWS.